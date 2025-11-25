President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday declined to confirm reports that he met three Greek Cypriots recently released from detention in the north, saying only that “the meetings that should be made public are being made public”.

Arriving at a lunch with EU officials hosted by the Danish ambassador, he added that he would “not comment for many reasons”.

The remarks come as the two remaining Greek Cypriots still facing charges before a court in Trikomo.

The pair, part of a group of five arrested on July 19, are standing trial for alleged privacy violations.

The court is due to reconvene on Thursday afternoon.

The ongoing civilian case follows the military court proceedings that concluded earlier this month in northern Nicosia.

All five Greek Cypriots had been acquitted of charges relating to illegal entry.

The court sharply criticised investigative failures, including inconsistent testimony, poor evidence handling as well as the failure to verify how many IDs were presented at the Strovilia crossing point.