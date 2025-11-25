A tank overturned in Klirou, Nicosia, on Tuesday, lightly injuring the three people inside.

The defence ministry said the National Guard’s Cascavel armoured vehicle was in a tank driving area during a training exercise.

“There were light injuries during the accident. Those injured were given first aid on site and then taken by an Okypy ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital for further examinations,” the ministry said.

The defence ministry has ordered an investigation into the incident.