Unknown individuals vandalised and stole elements of the city’s central Christmas tree, according to a statement issued by the municipality on Friday.

The municipality reported that damage was caused to a snowman figure that had been installed as part of the festive display.

Additional vandalism and theft were recorded at the Christmas tree in Europe square, along with damage to the fountain’s lights and other decorative features throughout the area.

In its announcement, the municipality expressed “deep sadness and indignation” over the incidents and urged the public to show respect for communal spaces and seasonal decorations.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the vandalism to contact police in identifying those responsible.