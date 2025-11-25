Violence against women “deeply affects mental health, social equality and social cohesion”, and has impacts the lives of women and children, the Cyprus Psychologists Association said on Tuesday.

In a statement to mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the association pointed out that “violence against women is an ongoing social and public challenge, requiring sustained commitment, cooperation and institutional consistency.”

“It does not only concern isolated incidents, but a phenomenon that deeply affects mental health, social equality and social cohesion,” it added.

“Violence manifests itself in many forms and has multidimensional impacts on the lives of women and children, while any form of violence, regardless of the manner or context in which it is practiced, constitutes a violation of the dignity and fundamental rights of the individual,” the association pointed out.

It added that the psychological dimension of violence is crucial for both understanding and effectively addressing it.

“Psychologists contribute substantially to the prevention, assessment and recovery of the consequences of violence, supporting women who have suffered abuse, as well as their children or family members who are affected,” it said.

The association assured it was determined to collaborate with institutions and bodies to promote a unified protocol for the psychological assessment of adult victims of violence, with the aim of ensuring quality, consistency and scientific documentation in the services provided.