City Friends Club is proving that real environmental and social impact comes from consistent local action and not slogans

As global attention shifts and ESG is no longer just a trend, it’s becoming clear who truly acts on sustainability and who treats it as a checkbox. City Friends Club (CFC) stands among those proving that real environmental and social impact comes from consistent local action – not slogans.

From grassroots movement to island-wide action

Founded three years ago, City Friends Club is a registered eco-charity in Cyprus that transforms good intentions into measurable results. What began as a volunteer initiative has grown into a recognised environmental organisation uniting local authorities, businesses and more than 3,000 volunteers.

Beyond volunteer cleanups, CFC also operates with a professional cleaning crew that works daily to maintain Limassol’s public spaces. The organisation collaborates with businesses across sectors and runs educational projects to raise awareness about sustainability and waste reduction.

Cyprus is a small, family-oriented island where community and shared responsibility matter deeply. For many of us, keeping our island clean and liveable – for this and future generations – is one of the most important shared goals. CFC helps turn that goal into collective action.

Making ESG work in practice

For many companies, ESG commitments sound good on paper but are difficult to put into practice. City Friends Club helps bridge that gap with straightforward, hands-on programmes that make sustainability tangible.

Corporate partners can support or participate in cleanups across beaches, parks and public areas. In just three years, CFC, together with volunteers and professional cleaners, has collected more than 267,000 kg of waste from Cyprus’ natural and urban spaces.

Companies can also join CFC initiatives such as corporate cleanups, office paper collection, tree planting and improving environmental standards within their operations. Each partner receives transparent impact reports that can be easily integrated into corporate sustainability documentation and communications.

CFC’s corporate programmes go beyond environmental action. Through interactive eco-lectures, film screenings and educational events, the organisation helps businesses build environmental awareness among employees and develop a shared culture of responsibility within the workplace.

A reliable partner with transparent standards

CFC operates with full transparency and integrity – offering partners measurable results, clear reporting and ethical management practices. As a registered charity with audited financials and responsible procurement standards, the organisation ensures that every euro and every action contribute to visible, meaningful outcomes.

By the end of 2025, City Friends Club will achieve ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification, recognised internationally. This means that partners’ contributions through CFC will meet globally accepted environmental standards and elevate their ESG impact to a new level.

Why it matters for business

Sustainability is not just about compliance – it’s about building trust, community, and long-term value. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 65 per cent of young professionals now choose employers based on ESG commitments. At the same time, 80 per cent of investors prefer companies with strong sustainability performance (EY Sustainability Survey 2024).

Partnering with City Friends Club allows companies in Cyprus to act on their ESG values while gaining tangible benefits. Donations to CFC, as a registered charity, are fully deductible from taxable income, creating a direct financial advantage. More importantly, such partnerships build stronger reputations, community trust and employee pride in working for a purpose-driven organisation.

In Cyprus – where reputation, relationships, and responsibility are closely connected – these values resonate deeply. From small local enterprises to large multinational corporations, CFC’s partners are setting a positive example of responsible business, helping make Cyprus cleaner, greener, and more sustainable for everyone.

Among CFC’s partners are Flintera, AdTech Holding, Leptos Estates, Easy Brain, Palta, GDEV, Exness, The Island School, Lumio Private School, Puzzle point, Quadcode, Ecommpay, BSM, Adsterra, The Soul Publishing, Unlimit, Oleg Netepenko, Grow Business Club, Founders.cy and others, whose ongoing collaboration helps expand our impact across Cyprus.

Join the movement

For businesses ready to move from ESG commitments to real action, City Friends Club offers an open invitation to collaborate – through corporate partnerships, volunteering, or community projects.

Together, we can make change visible.

email: [email protected]

tel: +357 99 800996

cityfriends.club