Four new bills aimed at tightening alcohol consumption regulations for new drivers will be discussed by the House transport committee on Thursday, proposing to reduce the current tolerance from 9mg to a complete ban.

The aim of the new legislative regulations, according to Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides who proposed the bill, is to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations and accidents.

This applies to drivers with three years or less of driving experience, including learner drivers, with proposed extrajudicial fines ranging from €125 to €500.

Those who fail to pay the fine will face prison sentences ranging between 15 days and two years, as well as fines ranging from €750 to €10,000.

The proposed bill states that drivers with a breathalyser reading over 36mg per 100ml or a blood alcohol level exceeding 82mg per 100ml will be sent directly to trial within seven days of the offence.

Under current legislation, drivers with less than three years’ experience can legally drive with an alcohol level under 9mg, but the proposal aims to reduce this limit to zero, while for all other drivers, the maximum alcohol limit of 22mg per 100ml remains unchanged.

The proposed law states that drivers classified as new, learner, or without a valid license caught driving intoxicated will face extrajudicial fines.

Specifically, if the alcohol content is below 10mg per 100ml, the driver will be fined €125, if the test indicates between 10 and 23mg per 100ml, the fine is €250 and between 23 and 36mg per 100ml, the driver will be fined €500.

If the alcohol content exceeds 36mg per 100ml or the driver fails to pay the out-of-court fine, they will be automatically referred to trial, facing a prison sentence of 15 days to two years, as well as fines ranging from €750 to €10,000.

At the same time, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades expressed his support for Savvides’ proposed law, giving the green light for the bill’s passage

According to police data from 2010 to 2024, 733 car crashes were recorded, resulting in 181 deaths linked to driving under the influence of alcohol.