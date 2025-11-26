Fourlis Group reported stronger sales and profitability for the first nine months of 2025, as continued expansion of its IKEA, Intersport and Foot Locker networks supported performance across Greece, Cyprus and Romania.

According to the consolidated financial results published by the company, revenue rose to €430.7 million, compared with €390 million a year earlier, while gross profit increased to €200.7 million, from €180.2 million.

At the same time, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €53.7m, versus €50m last year, bringing the margin to 12.5 per cent.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) rose to €30.6m, compared with €21.9m in 2024, while net profit almost doubled to €13m, up from €7.5m, reflecting stronger operating performance and higher contributions from associates.

The IKEA division remained the group’s largest revenue source. Sales reached €170.4m, representing a 5.1 per cent increase year-on-year, while gross profit rose to €73.4m.

Segment EBIT climbed to €12m, compared with €8.2m last year, supported by new store openings and stable customer demand.

At the same time, the sports retail division, covering Intersport and Foot Locker, delivered a sharper uplift.

Sales increased to €157.7m, up from €130.7m a year earlier.

According to the detailed tables, EBITDA rose to €14.3m, from €8.1m, while EBIT reached €4.3m, compared with €2.3m in 2024.

The Holland & Barrett health and wellness segment also continued to expand.

Revenue rose to €24m, from €19.3m a year earlier, while gross profit increased to €17.2m, with EBITDA standing at €1.5m.

Fourlis simultaneously maintained a high level of investment activity.

Total capital expenditure for the period amounted to €106.6m, including €63.8m for property through Trade Estates, €27.6m for digital transformation projects and €10.1m for store expansion across IKEA, Intersport and Foot Locker.

Although most activity remains concentrated in Greece and Romania, Cyprus continues to form an important pillar of the group’s regional footprint.

The company operates the IKEA store in Nicosia, a Pick-Up & Order Point in Limassol and the Cyprus e-shop, alongside Intersport and Foot Locker outlets, all listed on the official Fourlis website.

This presence places Fourlis among the Greek groups strengthening their foothold on the island at a time when more than 1,500 Greek-affiliated companies operate in Cyprus, drawn by its tax environment, stable political conditions and proximity to Middle Eastern markets.

Fourlis’ operations in Cyprus were also affected last year by a broader ransomware cyberattack that temporarily disrupted online services across the group, including the Cyprus e-commerce platforms.

The company said at the time that no personal-data leak had been detected, and online operations were restored gradually. Despite the disruption, Fourlis reiterated its growth outlook for 2025.

Analysts note that Greek retailers continue to expand across the Cypriot market, reshaping the local retail landscape in home-furnishings, sportswear and mass-market consumer goods.

According to the statement, Fourlis expects stable growth for the remainder of 2025, supported by continued network expansion, resilient consumer demand and ongoing investment in logistics and digital systems.

The group reported an EBITDA-adjusted figure of €57.5m for the period, signalling improved operating performance.