Cyprus’ Industrial Production Index reached 119.1 units in September 2025, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index rose by 4.7 per cent compared with September 2024, while during the period from January to September 2025 it increased by 3 per cent year-on-year.

In terms of sectoral performance, manufacturing activity strengthened by 4.7 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, water supply and materials recovery increased by 5.6 per cent, electricity supply rose by 5.3 per cent, and mining and quarrying recorded an increase of 0.5 per cent.

Within manufacturing, the most notable annual gains were seen in the production of other non-metallic mineral products, which expanded by 23.7 per cent.

In addition, rubber and plastic products increased by 8.7 per cent, while wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, rose by 8.6 per cent.

By contrast, the sharpest annual declines were recorded in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which fell by 11 per cent, and in refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceutical products, which decreased by 6.8 per cent.

Over the first nine months of 2025, the strongest increases were observed in other non-metallic mineral products, which rose by 9.9 per cent, followed by wood and products of wood and cork at 8 per cent.

Furthermore, basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 7.3 per cent, while water collection, treatment and supply advanced by 7.1 per cent.

During the same period, the steepest declines were seen in paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 11.9 per cent, and in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which declined by 6.3 per cent year-on-year.