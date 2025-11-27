The total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus rose by 4.7 per cent in October 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, the state statistical service (Cystat) said on Thursday.

Total volumes reached 141,540 tonnes, supported by sharp increases in several categories. The most notable rise was in marine gasoil provisions, which surged by 101.9 per cent year-on-year. Aviation kerosene increased by 5.9 per cent, while sales of asphalt climbed by 44.9 per cent.

Heavy fuel oil sales were up by 26.8 per cent, motor gasoline by 4.6 per cent and liquefied petroleum gases by 3.6 per cent. Road diesel marked a smaller gain of 1.7 per cent.

In contrast, sales of light fuel oil dropped by 53.5 per cent, while heating gasoil fell by 11.4 per cent. Sales from filling stations rose by 3 per cent to 61,904 tonnes.

Month-on-month, total sales declined by 2.2 per cent compared with September 2025. Marine gasoil provisions were down by 22.5 per cent, aviation kerosene by 2.9 per cent, motor gasoline by 4.1 per cent and road diesel by 2.0 per cent.

Petroleum product stocks at the end of October decreased by 17.6 per cent from the previous month.

Over the ten-month period from January to October 2025, total sales increased by 4.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2024, maintaining steady growth across the year.