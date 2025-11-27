Parliament approved a bill for an €85 fine for parking violations at publicly accessible EV charging points.

The amendment was introduced by Green Party MP, Stavros Papadouris and seeks to address widespread misuse of designated spaces.

Following changes by the House transport committee, the fine applies not only to non-electric vehicles but also to electric vehicles that occupy a spot without actively charging.

Under the new provision, an electric vehicle shall be considered “in a charging position” only when its cable is connected to the charging station.

The regulation also extends to municipal parking areas.

The proposal aims to close gaps identified through citizen complaints about vehicles blocking charging points.

Papadouris described the amendment as a simple but necessary step to ensure the proper use of facilities.

The €85 penalty aligns with the existing fine for violating bus lane signage.