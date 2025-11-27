Italy’s antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had broadened the scope of its investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations the company abused its dominant position through the use of its artificial intelligence tools on messaging service WhatsApp.

The authority said the new WhatsApp Business Solution terms, introduced on October 15, and the integration of new Meta AI interaction tools or features in WhatsApp could restrict output, market access or technical development in the AI chatbot services market.

Meta was not immediately available to comment.

The regulator, known as AGCM, said it could also adopt interim measures over the terms of WhatsApp business solutions and the inclusion of new Meta AI interaction tools or features into WhatsApp.

The Italian regulator started the investigation in July.

The watchdog said at the time Meta may have violated European Union competition rules by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without user consent.