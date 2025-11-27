Finance Minister Makis Keravnos thanked China for its consistent support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus during a farewell ceremony this week for Chinese Ambassador Liu Yantao.

Speaking at an event in Nicosia, he said Cyprus “particularly appreciates China’s stance on the Cyprus issue, including its role as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, in supporting our efforts to resume negotiations for a viable and lasting settlement, based on the agreed UN framework”.

He noted that although much still needs to be done to ensure lasting peace globally, both countries continue to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that Cyprus and China will further consolidate their cooperation in the coming years, lifting their relationship to “even higher levels”.

Keravnos also remarked that bilateral relations are developing rapidly and that trade and investment between the two countries are expanding, creating “new opportunities for businesses and jobs”.

Turning to ambassador Liu’s tenure, he said the envoy had worked tirelessly to strengthen ties and that “these efforts have laid a solid foundation for the future”.

From the ministry’s perspective, he concluded, “we greatly appreciate the constructive dialogue we have maintained”.