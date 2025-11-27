Cyprus must reposition itself internationally by embracing sustainable tourism as a “one-way street” for the island’s future, according to the president of the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) Akis Vavlitis.

At the association’s annual conference on Wednesday, themed “Sustainable Tourism – The Absolute One-way Street,” Vavlitis said sustainable tourism is “no longer an option, it is the only path that ensures the resilience of our destination, the cohesion of our society and the credibility of our country internationally.”

According to him, the old model based on visitor volume can no longer meet today’s demands.

Vavlitis pointed to the effects of climate change, noting that it is “already changing the balances, from the thermal burden of summer to the impacts on our coastline and infrastructure,” while pressures on natural resources, energy dependence and changing traveller expectations are pushing the sector towards a new approach.

He explained that today’s visitor seeks experiences with an environmental and social footprint, which requires Cyprus to adapt.

He added that sustainable tourism “is not a theoretical concept,” but a tool that defines “who we want to be as a destination and how we will survive in the new global conditions.”

However, he said the transition cannot be fragmented, stressing the need for a national strategy with a timetable, measurable targets and realistic outcomes.

Vavlitis said that “Such a strategy requires coordination between the state, businesses and wider society, along with specialised grant schemes to support energy transition, the circular economy and digital transformation.”

He also referred to the need to strengthen skills in the workforce, describing human capital as “the soul of hospitality,” while adding that spatial coherence, from clean beaches and upgraded aesthetics to tackling visual and noise pollution, remains crucial for residents’ quality of life.

Turning to Stek’s own contribution, he said the association is already advancing documented policy proposals to the state, along with financing suggestions for green upgrades, energy efficiency and circular-economy projects in hotels.

Moreover, he noted that Stek is promoting awareness campaigns on waste reduction, responsible consumption and social responsibility, while also advancing initiatives that connect tourism with the local economy and Cypriot products.

Vavlitis recalled that the tourism sector has repeatedly shown its ability to adapt, recover and innovate.

Addressing delegates, he said that what is needed now is collective direction “with boldness, understanding and a common vision.”

Sustainability, Vavlitis concluded, “is not a slogan, it is a responsibility, an opportunity and an obligation, the absolute only way to ensure a better tomorrow, for our country, our people and future generations.”