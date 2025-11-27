Two men, aged 24 and 23, were arrested on Thursday after failing to stop for a game warden’s inspection in a prohibited hunting area in the Limassol district.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2.45am, when game wardens spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously inside a no-hunting zone.

The car had no licence plates and was driving with only one headlight.

At the same time, wardens reportedly heard a gunshot that appeared to come from the direction of the vehicle.

The wardens signalled the driver to stop for inspection, but he accelerated away.

Before fleeing, the vehicle allegedly collided with the warden’s own car, causing damage.

A pursuit ensued, yet officers were unable to stop the suspects’ vehicle.

During the investigation, testimony was secured linking the two suspects to the case.

Arrest warrants were issued, and both men were detained on Thursday to assist with further questioning.

The case is being handled by the Kalo Chorio police department.