A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a heavy duty truck in Larnaca early on Friday.

The crash occurred just after 7am near the Dromolaxia industrial area according to police.

Authorities said the motorcyclist moved to the side of an articulated truck which was attempting to turn right.

Emergency services rushed him to Larnaca general hospital, where he underwent surgery for severe internal injuries.

Traffic police conducted on-site examinations to clarify how the collision occurred.

A helmet was recovered at the scene, and investigators are working to determine whether the motorcyclist was wearing it at the time of the accident.

Police have not released further details about the condition of the 67-year-old truck driver or any potential charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.