A second meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman under the auspices of the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin was scheduled for December 11, Unficyp spokesperson Aleem Siddique said on Friday.

The meeting will follow a joint visit to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in the afternoon and is set to take place at the UN Good Offices at 4pm.

The two leaders will then proceed to an informal reception hosted by the UN’s special representative and head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus Khassim Diagne.

This will mark the second time the two leaders come together for talks, following their first meeting on November 20, which Christodoulides had described as “positive”, however stressing that it was not a negotiation.

The December 11 meeting will be preceded by separate meetings between the two leaders and Holguin, who will first meet with Erhurman on December 5, and then with Christodoulides on December 6. This will be followed by a trilateral session.