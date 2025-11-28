The week draws to a close with increased medium and high clouds on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 26 degrees Celsius inland, around 25 degrees in the coastal areas and 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly southeasterly to northeasterly, reaching up to four Beaufort and may temporarily increase to strong winds at up to five Beaufort windwards. The sea will be a little rough to rough in the eastern parts of the island

Tonight, it will remain cloudy. The temperature will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, around 15 degrees on the coast and 9 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mild, blowing primarily from the north to the northeast at up to four on the Beaufort scale.

The sea will be slightly rough in the east.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy, with isolated rain showers forecast for the western parts of the island and the higher mountains.

Further rain and isolated storms are expected in the evening, first hitting the west and north of the island before moving to the rest of it.

On Sunday, intermittent local rains and isolated storms are expected. On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy and isolated rains may occur.

The temperature will increase slightly on Saturday and drop slightly on Sunday, remaining slightly above average climatic values.