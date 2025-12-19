The Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Cyprus has launched a comprehensive survey to evaluate the satisfaction of small and medium-sized enterprises and to measure the positive impact of its support services on the local business community.

“The Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Cyprus is committed to providing high-quality services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” the organisation stated while announcing the initiative as part of its continuous improvement efforts.

“Your input is invaluable, as it helps us tailor our services to your real needs and ensures that we offer the best possible support,” the network added to encourage participation from the local business sector.

Only businesses that have previously received services from the EEN Cyprus are eligible to participate in the satisfaction and impact assessment.

The purpose of the survey is twofold, aiming first to assess client satisfaction with received services and secondly to examine whether businesses experienced a positive impact as a result of their collaboration with the network.

Specific areas of interest for the investigators include whether support led to an improvement in competitiveness or financial performance, such as increased turnover, sales, or reduced costs.

The study also seeks to identify whether the network’s intervention resulted in the creation of new jobs or the retention of existing ones within the participating firms.

Businesses are also being asked to report on whether they successfully achieved entry into new markets or managed to overcome challenges within their supply chains.

Environmental considerations form a key part of the assessment, with the survey looking for evidence of a reduction in environmental footprints or the adoption of sustainable practices.

The implementation of innovations is another primary metric, covering the improvement of products, services, and processes, alongside the protection of intellectual property through patents or trademarks.

“Adopting innovation strategies” and “digitalising parts of your business or implementing digital solutions” are also listed as key indicators of successful support.

Firms are further encouraged to disclose whether the network assisted them in securing funding to bolster their operations.

This survey is a formal requirement of the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA), which oversees the activities of the Enterprise Europe Network on behalf of the European Commission.

“The data collected will be used exclusively for the purposes of this survey,” the organisation noted in a statement regarding data protection and privacy.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), acting as the Coordinator of EEN Cyprus, may contact participants by phone to request further clarifications or feedback.

“We assure you that your data will not be used for any other purpose,” the network confirmed to participants regarding the handling of their business information.

Eligible businesses have been informed that they may complete the survey through a dedicated digital link provided by the chamber.

The results are expected to shape the future delivery of European support services to the Cypriot market as the network aligns with broader EU economic goals.