Construction material prices showed a modest year-on-year increase in November, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Price Index of Construction Materials reached 118.63 units in November 2025, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units.

This represented a monthly decrease of 0.34 per cent compared with October 2025, signalling a short-term easing in construction input costs.

On an annual basis, however, the index recorded an increase of 1.16 per cent compared with November 2024, pointing to continued upward pressure over the past year.

According to the data, price increases were most pronounced in minerals, which rose by 3.65 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Prices of mineral products also climbed significantly, increasing by 3.01 per cent year-on-year.

Further annual increases were recorded in products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics, which rose by 1.44 per cent.

In contrast, the index showed declines in some key categories, with electromechanical products falling by 1.61 per cent on an annual basis.

Prices of metallic products also declined, dropping by 0.99 per cent compared with November 2024.

Looking at the longer-term trend, the statistical service said that for the period from January to November 2025, the index rose by 1.28 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

The figures suggest that while construction material costs in Cyprus remain higher than a year ago, recent monthly movements indicate a degree of stabilisation in certain segments of the market.