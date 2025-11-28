Valentina Rzheutskaya, Executive Director of the Limassol-headquartered fintech Capital.com, set out a clear call for ethical, people-centred artificial intelligence during her keynote address at The Economist’s 21st Annual Cyprus Summit in Nicosia.

Speaking on the theme ‘Building a Future-Ready Workforce’, she explored how AI is reshaping the world of work, while at the same time urging stronger legal and ethical safeguards so that technology genuinely benefits people and society.

Representing Capital.com, a global fintech platform known for embedding AI into its daily operations, she linked the firm’s approach to transparency, fairness and strong human oversight.

As she explained, AI is “not just a new tool, but a new way of thinking”, adding that the focus should be on helping people grow with AI rather than be replaced by it.

Moreover, she pointed to the urgent need for clear global frameworks to govern the technology’s use and evolution, citing the EU’s AI Act as a positive start, although she also observed remaining gaps around accountability, intellectual property and data rights.

“We must define the limits of AI’s use, especially where human livelihoods, privacy, and dignity are at stake,” she said, noting that without clear boundaries, innovation risks outpacing society’s ability to protect people and uphold rights.

Alongside this, she called for a new mix of skills that combines digital literacy with human strengths such as ethics, creativity and emotional intelligence, urging businesses to invest in continuous learning and responsible innovation.

She further highlighted AI’s potential to empower women, explaining that digital tools and remote work can help close gender gaps and expand career opportunities.

As she put it, “We need women not only using AI, but shaping how it’s built and governed.”

In her concluding remarks, Rzheutskaya said the future of work will be “not only more digital, but more human,” while reaffirming that Capital.com will continue to drive responsible innovation, financial access and high ethical standards across its global business.