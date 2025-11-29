Cyprus will showcase its shipping capabilities at this year’s Marintec China, one of the world’s largest maritime exhibitions, taking place from December 2 until 5, in Shanghai.

Held every two years and running since 1981, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 80,000 visitors and over 2,000 exhibitors from 30 countries, including 15 national pavilions representing major maritime nations.

Cyprus will participate through the Cyprus Pavilion, coordinated by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping alongside the Ministry of Energy, and several Cypriot shipping companies.

Throughout the exhibition, the Deputy Ministry’s delegation will brief visitors on the competitive advantages of Cyprus Shipping, including ship registration under the Cyprus flag, the Cyprus Tonnage Tax System, and the full range of services available to shipping companies.

With its presence, Cyprus aims to reinforce its position as a modern and reliable shipping centre within one of the world’s most influential maritime markets.