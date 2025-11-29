Alphabet’s Google on Friday dropped its EU antitrust complaint about rival Microsoft’s cloud computing practices, a week after EU regulators launched an investigation to see if Microsoft should be subject to rules aimed at curbing its power in this sector.

Last year, Google took its grievance to the European Commission, alleging that Microsoft’s anti-competitive practices locked customers into Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.

Amazon leads the cloud computing market with a 30 per cent share, followed by Microsoft at 20 per cent and Google at 13 per cent.

“Today, we are withdrawing it (Microsoft complaint) in light of the recent announcement that the EC will assess problematic practices affecting the cloud sector under a separate process,” Giorgia Abeltino, senior director for Google Cloud Europe, said in a blog post.

“We continue to work with policymakers, customers, and regulators across the EU, the UK, and elsewhere to advocate for choice and openness in the cloud market,” she said.

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, is investigating whether certain features of the cloud sector may be reinforcing Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services’ market power.

The probes, due to be completed in a year, could see both services designated as gatekeepers under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, subject to a list of dos and don’ts aimed at opening up markets to rivals and giving users more choices.