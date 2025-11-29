Police in Nicosia are investigating the theft of holy relics from a small chapel in Pano Deftera, after unknown intruders broke in and removed items kept in a dedicated reliquary.

The incident was reported to officers shortly after it was discovered.

Police teams went to the scene and carried out detailed checks inside and around the chapel, which is located in the grounds of a main church.

Officers collected evidence and photographed the area as part of efforts to track down those responsible.

Investigators are now reviewing the material gathered and examining all possible entry points.

Police have not released information on the number of suspects or the time the theft is believed to have taken place.

The case has been assigned to the Lakatamia police station, which is leading the investigation.