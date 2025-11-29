Police have arrested a 21-year-old in connection with clashes outside the Apollon football club in Limassol. A second suspect remains at large.

The Limassol CID said two arrest warrants were issued. The 21-year-old was located and taken into custody on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred late on Friday night. A group of Ael supporters appeared outside the club building on Mesologiou street, throwing fireworks and improvised incendiary devices, including Molotov cocktails.

A fight broke out with people at the scene. The suspects fled when police arrived, setting a rubbish bin on fire and damaging parked vehicles.

Police have announced increased security measures ahead of Sunday’s Limassol derby at the Alphamega Stadium. A special operational plan is in place to prevent further incidents.