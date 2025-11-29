This year, for the first time, a spectacular street festival — Old Strovolos Christmas Alley — is being organised through the initiative of local residents and businesses. Our goal is to revive the historic heart of Old Strovolos and offer a unique festive experience to all visitors.

The festival is innovative in nature, extending both along the street and into the spaces of local businesses, which will offer unique and memorable experiences. From shop to shop, participants will enjoy an interactive holiday journey full of surprises.

Activities include:

Guided Tours of the Historic Core Discover the architectural gems of the area, including preserved buildings, the Museum, and the historic Chapel of Saint George. The chapel dates back to 1817 and was secretly built under Ottoman rule, initiated by Ethnarch Archbishop Kyprianos. It stands as a rare monument of its time.

Including Messy Play, painting sessions, and ornament-making workshops. Pottery Wheel Demonstration & Creation of a Large Vessel A four-hour live pottery wheel demonstration will be held daily by experienced ceramic artists (exact times to be announced). Visitors will also have the opportunity to try the wheel themselves and experience the magic of traditional ceramic art. Meanwhile, Michalis Parpas will be creating a large vessel in real time during a four-hour showcase. This vessel will serve as a collective memento of the festival, where visitors can sign their names and leave messages.

Christmas Choirs & Festive Shows

Street Food & Traditional Sweets

Handmade Crafts & Local Products

Children’s Entertainment & Family Activities

And many more surprises!

The Festival is decorated by Emmelia Events and supported by the following local businesses: Fabrica, Clay & Water Pottery Studio, Photo Flirt ChristosC, Diomides Grill, Pastel Art School, Raf Tattoo Art Studio, Serenity Luxury Boutique Spa, Xenofontos Optics, and many more.

The Festival is supported by the sponsors:

Main Sponsor: G. Charalambous Coffee Roasters

G. Charalambous Coffee Roasters Sponsors: Cornerstone CY, Fabrica

The Festival features the participation of the following organisations: Hope for Children, One Dream One Wish, Little Heroes, Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO), and others.

Old Strovolos Street Fest

Dates: December 6 & 7, 2025

December 6 & 7, 2025 Time: 11am-10pm PM

11am-10pm PM Location: Old Strovolos, from Archbishop Kyprianos Street to Panagia Chryseleousa Church

Old Strovolos, from Archbishop Kyprianos Street to Panagia Chryseleousa Church Free Entry: Everyone is welcome to join, celebrate, and support this wonderful local initiative that brings Old Strovolos to life!

Join us on Instagram: Old Strovolos Christmas Alley

Come and experience the magic of Christmas in the streets of Old Strovolos!