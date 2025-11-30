Increased security measures for a football match between Limassol teams AEL and Apollon were announced by the police on Sunday.

On Saturday a meeting was held between the boards of both teams and the deputy chief of police.

All three called for both sides to tone down the rhetoric and for incidents like those seen last week to be a thing of the past.

Late on Thursday night a group of AEL supporters appeared outside the Apollon club building, throwing fireworks and improvised incendiary devices, including Molotov cocktails.

A fight broke out with people at the scene. The suspects fled when police arrived, setting a rubbish bin on fire and damaging parked vehicles.

On Saturday morning police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the incident. Later in the day a 19-year-old was also arrested.

A police search of a clubhouse the previous day had found wooden poles, to one of which a skewer had been attached.

On Friday, the Cyprus Football Association appeared to blame the police for the clashes, saying the force had changed its initial recommendations by suggesting that the match between AEL and Apollon be held with fewer spectators or even behind closed doors.

The teams are set to play each other on Sunday at 7pm at the Alphamega stadium.