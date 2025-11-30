An eight-day remand order was re-issued against a 58-year-old man on Sunday after the stabbing of 26-year-old Alexandros Antoniou in Konia ten days ago.

Police investigator Andronikos Tsappis said the suspect had admitted fatally injuring Antoniou, after CCTV footage from the kiosk showed him doing so. But he said he had acted during an intense moment and had not preplanned it.

The CCTV showed that on November 19, Antoniou parked outside the kiosk at 6.18pm but remained inside talking on the phone.

Two minutes later a man is seen coming from behind the kiosk and approaching the driver’ door, which he then opened and grabbed the driver.

Antoniou tried to resist but was then hit by the suspect with something he was carrying in his hand. He then hit him a second time in the neck.

The suspect is then seen washing his hands at an outdoor sink at the kiosk before leaving.

At the same time, Antoniou is seen getting out of his car, walking into the kiosk and collapsing.

The older man is then seen entering the kiosk through a back door, seeing the victim on the ground and leaving.

The suspect was identified by someone who was shown the CCTV footage.

Tsappis also told the court that a person in the kiosk at the time had called the police and told then he had seen the suspect at the kiosk.

The same witness also said when he approached the car, the suspect had said to Antoniou ‘I told you not to bother Eliza’. Antoniou was then heard replying that he had not.

The same witness told the police he also heard the suspect tell Antoniou to go to the hospital quickly as there was a lot of blood.

The person who Antoniou was talking to on the phone told the police that he had heard a male voice say ‘If you hurt Eliza again I will kill you’

Earlier that day, the a woman had reported to authorities that her vehicle tyres were damaged, allegedly by the 26-year-old, who is understood to be her former partner. Flowers in the garden had also been pulled up.

When called to the police station, Antoniou said at the time he had been in Nicosia.

She called back later to say Antoniou was outside her house, banging on the door.

The 58-year-old suspect is the woman’s father.

Antoniou was initially taken to Paphos general hospital but due to the seriousness of his injuries was transferred later the same evening to a private hospital in Limassol, where he died in the early hours of November 22.

According to state pathologist Nikolas Charalambous, the death was caused due to a serious injury to the right carotid artery.

On November 22, the suspect was re-arrested on murder charges and remanded by the Paphos district court.

On his arrest he told the police he was emotionally charged during the incident and Antoniou had previously had a relationship with his daughter during which problems arose.

He also showed police an pen area next to the road in Tsada where he had thrown the knife used in the attack. Police found the weapon and sent it for examination.

Defence attorneys Maria Papadimitri and Takis Simmilidis did not object to the renewal of the detention order of their client.