The lack of affordable housing has become a “crisis affecting the whole of Europe”, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday, warning that, if not addressed in time, “it will pose a threat to social cohesion and the very fabric of society”.

Speaking in Brussels on the sidelines of the employment, social policy, health and consumer affairs (EPSCO) council meeting on housing issues, Ioannou pointed out the need for immediate and coordinated European action to address the housing crisis.

Ioannou welcomed the European Commission’s commitment to present the European affordable housing plan in December, adding that Cyprus’ EU presidency will build upon the conclusions already reached.

“During our presidency, housing, particularly affordable housing, will be a top priority,” Ioannou said.

He added that “our goal is for the presidency to act as a catalyst in developing and shaping a strategy for a cohesive European affordable housing plan”.