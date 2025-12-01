President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived at the presidential palace on Monday afternoon, where she was officially welcomed by President Nikos Christodoulides.

In a post on X, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the meeting was “a clear confirmation of the commitment and readiness of Cyprus for a successful, trustworthy and effective presidency, just 30 days before it assumes it”.

He added that the meeting “gives the opportunity to express the will for close cooperation with the European Parliament, so that the legislative files and in general the work of the Union can progress”.

“The organisational and institutional readiness of the Cypriot presidency is full in Nicosia and Brussels,” Letymbiotis said.

The spokesman pointed out that the priorities of Cyprus were being presented, highlighting the need for coordination in issues such as supporting Ukraine, the multiannual fiscal framework, security and defence, competitiveness, enlargement, immigration, energy and climate, world trade and affordable housing.

Metsola and Christodoulides will have a private meeting before a broader meeting with the participation of their delegations, followed by a joint press conference.