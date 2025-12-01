Nammos Limassol and The Retail Village are to welcome this year’s festive season with a distinctive holiday theme: an atmosphere inspired by an alpine chalet, which will adorn the venue exclusively for the festive period.

The unveiling of the new decoration will take place on December 7, 2025 at 1.30pm, where the public will have the opportunity to experience the first official preview of the Winter Chalet Mood.

Visitors will enjoy:

an exclusive launch party with Nammos’ in-house DJ

with Nammos’ in-house DJ the brand-new festive chalet décor

the Nammos signature menu and refined cocktails

and refined a warm celebratory après ambience by the sea

by the sea premium shopping options at The Retail Village with exclusive festive vibes

Visitors will also be able to reserve their table and enjoy the Nammos menu and experience during the most dazzling time of the year.

Nammos Limassol and The Retail Village remain open throughout the year, offering high-level gastronomy, exceptional shopping and signature lifestyle experiences, whatever the season.

Join us on December 7th at 1.30pm for the grand Festive Chalet Reveal!

Be among the first to experience the atmosphere, enjoy the party and step into the holiday mood!

Reservations: +357 97788873 | [email protected]

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded 5-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends, or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics is a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800m 2 ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon, and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury monobrand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.