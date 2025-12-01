A reindeer named Buddy sparked a huge search operation in northern England involving police, the coastguard and Royal Marines after he went on the run from a nearby Christmas event.

Buddy escaped from the festive attraction in Formby, north of Liverpool, on Sunday afternoon, and was then spotted on nearby roads, prompting a major operation to track him down, Merseyside police said.

He was finally discovered asleep in sand dunes at Formby beach some five hours later after being spotted with the help of a police drone and thermal binoculars belonging to the local lifeboat team. He was contained by a vet with the support of Royal Marines, and returned to his owner.

“It’s not every day we’re called upon to track a reindeer, but thanks to the co-ordinated efforts of a number of specialist agencies we were able to monitor his movements and locate him in the dunes even as darkness fell,” said Chief Inspector Jacqueline Overy.

“The reindeer had posed a genuine risk both to its own safety and the public by entering roads, and it was vital that he was secured.”