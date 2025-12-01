Aliki Nicolaou, the 17-year-old who was killed in an accident on Friday night, died of a severe head injury, a ruptured spleen and injuries to other parts of her body, Monday’s post mortem showed.

The 22-year-old driver of the car in which Aliki lost her life was remanded in custody on Sunday. The remand order expires on Tuesday and he will be taken before a court again.

The accident happened on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Kofinou on Friday night, when the 22-year-old hit the median strip and overturned. Apart from the driver, there were four passengers in the car, including Aliki from Lymbia.

An alcotest indicated that the driver was above the limit, as the reading showed 37µg instead of 22µg.

He is being investigated for death by negligence, careless driving, refusal to give an alcotest, dangerous condition of parts of the car, and driving without road tax or MOT.

On Sunday, the court heard that the double-cabin pickup was being driven at a high speed as the five were on their way back from a night out.

The accident happened at around 2.30am on Saturday. Three of the passengers were 17 years old and the fourth 22 years old.