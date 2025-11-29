A 17-year-old girl, Aliki Nicolaou from Lymbia, died on Saturday morning in a car crash on the road from Kofinou to the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

The collision occurred at around 2.30am. Police said the vehicle, carrying five people, was entering the highway towards Nicosia when it veered off course. The car struck a safety barrier and overturned. The driver, a 22-year-old man, and four passengers, including three teenagers, were in the vehicle.

Emergency services, including police and firefighters, attended the scene. Firefighters helped free the teenage girl from the car. She was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, where she later died.

The other four passengers were also taken to hospital. Three of them, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man, were discharged after treatment. The 22-year-old driver remains in hospital for medical examinations.

Police said the driver underwent an initial test for alcohol, which was positive. During a follow-up test, he failed to provide a valid breath sample. He was arrested for a summary offence. Tests for drugs were negative.

The Larnaca traffic department is continuing its investigation into the crash. Sources indicate the driver may face further charges related to the fatal accident and other traffic offences.