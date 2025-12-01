Monday’s post mortem on the body of 28-year-old Artem Fomichov from Ukraine showed that he died of a severe head injury and multiple injuries to his body and vital organs, sustained in an accident on Friday.

Fomichov, a resident of Larnaca, was riding his powerful motorcycle when he crashed with a lorry on Friday at around 7.15am, on the old Dromolaxia-Larnaca road, near Aradippou. He died at 11.30pm on Friday in the Nicosia general hospital.

The articulated truck was turning right onto the main road at the time of the accident.

Fomichov underwent surgery for multiple internal injuries before he died.

Police found a helmet at the scene, however authorities were not able to confirm whether Fomichov was wearing it at the time.

The 70-year-old lorry driver, a resident of a village in Larnaca district, was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.