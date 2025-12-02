The city, the suburbs and the villages of Larnaca all get into the festive mood this season as dozens of Christmas events pop up. All around the Larnaca region, markets, workshops and performances will share magical moments for visitors.

The SanTa Lefkara Christmas Village is on until January 6 with artists’ stalls, entertainment, craft workshops, children’s activities and concerts taking over the village centre. As one of the deputy ministry of tourism’s eight Christmas Villages, Lefkara is dressed in full holiday glam with glimmering string lights, Christmas trees and a rich, weekly entertainment programme.

On December’s first weekend coming up, Larnaca region’s biggest fair returns. The Traditional Christmas Market makes its anticipated annual comeback at Forest Beach, Dekeleia Road, bringing over 200 stalls selling a wide range of food, craft and handmade items from handbags to sweets, candles, baked goods and hundreds of other unique items. The market will include Santa visits, live radio links, hot drinks and food stands.

The Livadia Christmas Programme will also bring holiday cheer on December 6, 14, 20 and 28 as the community square fills with music and dance beats, the famous Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, music and dance and Santa with his motorcycle procession.

Unfolding across several December weekends is the epic Larnaca Christmas Market at Zouhouri Square. Street food flavours, live entertainment and music performances will bring a festive flair to the heart of the city across nine dates. Head to the square on December 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28.

The community in Pyla organises its own Christmas day on December 12, filling the square with children’s activities such as bubble shows, balloons, face painting, Santa visits and gifts, as well as music and dance interludes. Of course, there will be dessert options and festive treats for all. The Christmas in Pyla event begins at 5pm and has a free entrance.

Another Larnaca village, the picturesque Vavla community, hosts an artistic, festive day on December 13. The Vavla Christmas event welcomes visitors with Christmas carols and a bazaar with handmade creations, local products, warm wine and food stalls. Local artists will also offer creative workshops for beekeeping, making honey pies, honey cookies, printmaking and traditional gourd decoration.

On the following day, the Athienou Municipality is holding its annual Christmas Avenue of Wishes event along Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, starting from the Kallinikeio City Hall. The event, running from 11am to 6pm, along the main commercial street of the community, features a Christmas market with food, gifts, crafts, fairy tales, music and songs and other surprises.

Coastal Kiti village also has a seasonal event coming up, and it will feature stalls, music, entertainment, workshops, children’s activities and more. The Kiti Christmas Village will be on December 14, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, sharing a bit of that holiday magic at the seaside.

A Christmas Parade will march down Larnaca’s city centre on December 20, accompanied by seasonal music and choreography by Larnaca’s dance schools. The procession will start at 6pm. Towards the end of the month and the year, the Aradippou Soup Fest will return. A festival with hot soups and other street food will fill Apostolos Loukas Square on December 27 while a music programme unfolds next to Santa, his elves and a Christmas photobooth. Head over between 6pm and 8.30pm.

A day later, on December 28, the Scala Vinyl Fair Xmas Edition will return to downtown Larnaca. Held at Sunmoon Creative Space from 11am until late, the market is an opportunity for vinyl enthusiasts and collectors to sell, trade, buy or swap vinyls, CDs, cassettes, speakers and turntables. The event will also feature cocktails and craft beer from Sunmoon Creative Space.

To end the year and welcome the arrival of 2026, a special New Year’s Eve Celebration will be held on December 31 at the Foinikoudes, Larnaca seafront. At 11pm, music by DJs will put passersby in a good mood, and as soon as the clock strikes midnight, fireworks will fill the skies to mark the arrival of 2026.

Christmas in Larnaca

Events and more details on www.larnakaregion.com/events