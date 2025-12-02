Lawyer Christos Triantafyllides on Tuesday formally requested guidance from the government regarding the public service to which his client, former prisons chief Anna Aristotelous, should report to.

In a letter sent to the cabinet secretary, Triantafyllides stressed that Aristotelous’ previous availability ended on November 30 and that the Public Service Commission had said it would review her request for standby status after December 5, a request she opposes.

Triantafyllides emphasised the urgency of the matter, noting that his client does not intend to take leave and objects to any deduction of earnings due to non-performance of duties through “no fault of her own”.

The clarification comes amid ongoing legal proceedings, as Aristotelous is among eight individuals facing trial over the discovery of more than 48,000 allegedly unauthorised classified prison documents.

Aristotelous, the former Central Prisons director, remains suspended following a series of legal disputes.

The cabinet is expected to decide on her suspension and formal appointment, balancing the administrative transition with the pending criminal case, which is set for trial on December 15.

The case involves former senior prison officials, including Aristotelous and former deputy director Athina Demetriou, who are charged with conspiracy, abuse of power, breach of official secrecy and illegal possession of documents.