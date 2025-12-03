Heritage Private School is delighted to announce the exceptional accomplishments of its students in the 2025 Pearson and Cambridge International examinations, with students earning “Top in the World”, “Best Across Seven/Eight”, “Top in Cyprus” and “High Achievement” awards. These remarkable results reflect the School’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence.

Four Heritage students achieved the highest marks in the world, distinguishing themselves among thousands of candidates worldwide:

Leying Qin – Top in the World for IGCSE Mathematics (Cambridge International)

Aris Grigoriadis – Top in the World for IGCSE Foreign Language German (Cambridge International)

Ingeborga Lazareva – Highest Mark in the World for GCSE Russian (Pearson)

Dikaia Michaela Tzamalouka – Highest Mark in the World for International A Level Greek (Pearson)

The School is also proud of their students who achieved the following outstanding awards in their Cambridge International examinations in 2025:

Anika Sharma: Best Across Seven (IGCSE) – 1st place in Cyprus

Leying Qin: Best Across Eight (IGCSE) – 1st place in Cyprus

Alisa Moraru: Top in Cyprus for IGCSE History

Apollonia Annenkova: High Achievement for IGCSE Foreign Language Spanish

Reuben Perrott: High Achievement for AS Level Thinking Skills

Margarita Anishchenko: Top in Cyprus for AS Level Literature in English

Veronika Seredenko: Top in Cyprus for A Level History

“We are immensely proud of our students for their extraordinary achievements on both a national and global level,” said Elena Smilas, Executive Head of Heritage Private School. “These results reflect not only their diligence, determination and strong work ethic, but also the tireless dedication of our teachers.”