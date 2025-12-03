Police in Larnaca launched an investigation on Wednesday after a resident reported finding a pistol in a suitcase that belonged to a deceased relative.

The man contacted officers at once and handed the weapon to the authorities.

A full search of the suitcase followed. Officers discovered two hand grenades, explosive material, a detonator, and 84 bullets inside the same container.

The items were secured and removed from the home for examination.

Police cordoned off the scene to allow specialists to assess the suitcase and the surrounding area. Explosive experts inspected the material to ensure there was no further risk.

Larnaca CID has taken over the investigation. Detectives are working to identify the origin of the weapons and understand why they were stored in the suitcase.

They are also checking whether the items are linked to any past or ongoing criminal activity.