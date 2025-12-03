A weak high-pressure system is affecting the area on Thursday, with a low-pressure system expected to arrive on Friday. Light dust is forecast to linger in the atmosphere from Thursday onwards.

Today, the weather will be mostly cloudy at times, with medium and high cloud. Light, local showers are possible. Winds will blow from the northeast to southeast, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Seas will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will reach around 22C inland and along the coast, and 12C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday evening, cloud will continue to cover the sky at intervals, again made up of medium and high cloud.

Winds will stay from the northeast to southeast, light at 3 Beaufort and briefly moderate at 4 Beaufort in wind-prone areas. Seas will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will fall to 10C inland, about 13C on the coast, and 6C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, conditions will be partly cloudy at times, with light dust still present in the air.

On Friday, the day will begin partly cloudy, but cloud will thicken as the hours pass. Local showers and isolated storms are expected during the night as the low-pressure system moves in.

On Saturday, the sky will remain mostly cloudy at intervals. Local showers and isolated storms are likely during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday and Friday, moving a little above the average for the season. A drop is expected on Saturday.