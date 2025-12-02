The electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) is continuing its mass installation of smart meters across the island in December.

In Nicosia, installations shall commence between Stavrou and Spyros Kyprianou avenue, both sides of Tseriou and Stavrou avenue, as well as Dimostheni Severi avenue near the French embassy.

Installations are also active in Lakatamia from Spyros Kyprianou avenue to Ippokratous road.

In Limassol, the focus is south of the industrial area and along both sides of Agios Athanasios and Grivas Digenis streets.

Larnaca residents will see installations between Grigoris Afxentiou avenue, Archbishop Kyprianou avenue, and up to the port roundabout.

In Famagusta, from the east side of Cavo Greco avenue to Protaras avenue.

Paphos installations cover the area between Poseidonos, Apostolos Pavlou, Ayioi Anargyroi, and Melina Merkouri avenues.

The EAC warns that electricity supply will be temporarily interrupted during meter replacement, but the outage is expected to last no longer than 20 minutes.