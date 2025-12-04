The communications landscape is transforming quickly and the methods used to measure success are evolving along with it. PR & Marketing teams can no longer rely solely on quantitative metrics; they must highlight the true value of every campaign by combining qualitative metrics as well.

Clip News, with 33 years of experience in Media Monitoring, is organising a practical free webinar where participants will have the opportunity to learn how to turn data into meaningful value, inspired by the international Barcelona Principles V4.0.

Key highlights:

Contributions of the Barcelona Principles 4.0

How the market is adapting to digital, AI & measurable impact

What metrics mean for agencies and brands

Best practices

The webinar will host top industry experts who will share their experience and practices in PR measurement:

• Khali Sakkas, Chief Insights Officer at CARMA & AMEC Board Director

• Roi Haikou, Corporate Affairs, Marketing & ESG Director at HPPC & Board Member at Corporate Affairs Professional Association (CAPA)

• Katerina Kechagia, Vice President at Clip News & Vice President at FIBEP

Seats for the webinar are limited.

For more information, visit www.clipnews.gr or contact [email protected].

About Clip News

With more than 30 years of expertise in Media Monitoring, Clip News offers comprehensive publicity clipping and analysis services for Social Media, Internet, Press, TV, Radio. Since 2022, and after participating in a public tender, the company acquired from the Cyprus Publishers Association the legal right to conduct media monitoring. It combines the use of machine learning and AI technologies with the specialisation of its analysts, providing valuable insights for communication and marketing professionals. It is a member of the World Association of Media Monitoring Companies (FIBEP) and the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC). In 2024, the company was awarded by AMEC as “Organisation of the Year” in its category, one of the highest honours in the global communications industry.