Cyprus is ready to steer the European transport agenda in the coming months, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Thursday.

Arriving in Brussels, Vafeades underlined that Cyprus is assuming the presidency with a clear focus on connectivity, sustainability and accessibility.

Effective transport links, he said, underpin economic cooperation, mobility and the broader machinations of the single market.

The minister highlighted that this includes improving cross-border accessibility and ensuring that all regions remain fully integrated into the wider European system.

Vafeades thanked the outgoing Danish presidency for what he called “excellent work” over the previous six months, commending its contribution as having been crucial on key transport files.

He said Cyprus would build on this progress and assume its responsibilities with determination, aiming to continue advancing initiatives that enhance cohesion and bring the EU’s transport ambitions closer to completion.