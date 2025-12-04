NYX Hotel Limassol is delighted to host the new group exhibition of the Pancyprian Artists Association “Art Without Borders”, titled “Light and Shadows”. The exhibition brings together 20 artists, presenting works that explore the contrasts between light and shadow, as well as the emotional and introspective journeys these elements reveal.

The official opening will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 7-10pm, inviting guests and the wider community to experience an evening where contemporary art meets the urban character and distinctive atmosphere of NYX Hotel Limassol.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until December 27, 2025 offering an inspiring cultural experience throughout the festive season.

As part of the social contribution initiative, a portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the charity “One Dream One Wish”, supporting children suffering from cancer and related conditions.

Opening Event:

Friday, 5 December | 19:00 – 22:00

Exhibition Duration:

5 – 27 December

The event is open to the public.