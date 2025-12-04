If Russia is allowed to prevail and subjugate Ukraine, this would adversely impact the Cyprus problem by altering world order through an invasion, Polish ambassador in Nicosia Marek Szczepanowski said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that “if we accept such a scenario, all the other countries which have similar situations would be also in jeopardy.”

Speaking at a working lunch at the embassy, Szczepanowski said he was “very glad that President Christodoulides has shown from the very beginning strong support to Ukraine”.

The ambassador also said that achieving unity would be the greatest challenge faced by Cyprus when it assumes the rotating EU presidency on January 1, 2026.

He recalled the problems the Polish presidency had in passing difficult decisions on external security, concerning Russian sanctions, saying the objections were mainly from Hungary and partially from Slovakia.

Szczepanowski presented Poland’s achievements during its six-month rotating presidency in the first half of 2025 but also discussed his country’s efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

He said that the Polish presidency focused on the different aspects of security, adding that it was in this context that the Safe programme, an initiative he said had “very strong support from Cyprus”.

Poland, Denmark and Cyprus comprise the current EU Council presidency trio.