President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for a working visit that includes a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides was welcomed at Kyiv’s train station by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebiynis and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Serhiy Nizhynski.

Officials in Nicosia described the visit as part of preparations for Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026, signalling the country’s “firm political will to actively contribute to European priorities and express unwavering support for Ukraine.”

The president travelled with government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, director of the diplomatic office Doros Venezi, and other officials.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides will brief Zelensky on 19 proposals drawn up by the Cypriot government.

President Nikos Christodoulides on board the train to Kiev

The president’s schedule includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Heroes, a makeshift memorial on the outer wall of the Archangel Michael Monastery, Kyiv’s patron saint, which is covered with photos of fallen soldiers.

Christodoulides is expected to arrive at the Mariinskyi presidential palace around 11.25am, where he will meet Zelensky.

The programme includes a private meeting between the two leaders, extended talks between their delegations, followed by press statements and a working lunch.

Later, the Cypriot president will visit the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, for talks with Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He is also scheduled to tour a special rehabilitation centre for children returning from captivity in occupied areas and to visit St. Sophia Cathedral.

Nicosia also intends to extend invitations to Zelensky for major political events during the presidency. These include the informal European Council meeting planned for April and, should he choose to attend, the opening ceremony of the Cypriot Presidency on January 7, 2026.

Another point on the agenda is the circumvention of EU sanctions imposed on Russia. Christodoulides is expected to present Zelensky with information suggesting that Turkish companies are helping to bypass restrictions.

Cyprus argues this undermines the sanctions regime and hopes Ukraine will press Turkey to address the issue.

Ukraine’s alignment with EU foreign policy is also due to be discussed, given its status as an EU candidate country. The conversation is likely to touch on Zelensky’s previous remarks about Turkey’s importance in supporting Ukraine, and how this fits with broader EU positions.

Christodoulides will ask for a fresh assessment of the situation on the ground and for insight into the recent talks held in Moscow.

The question of frozen Russian assets is also expected to feature, as EU member states examine ways to use these funds to support Ukraine. Belgium has raised objections due to the large share, around nine in ten, of assets held within its jurisdiction.

Another sensitive matter concerns 37 Cypriot citizens and 227 Cyprus-registered companies placed on Ukraine’s sanctions list.

Cypriot officials say the listings were made on the basis of claims submitted by Ukrainian authorities. Christodoulides is expected to request clarity on the process.

After landing in Kyiv on Thursday morning, the Cypriot president is also scheduled to meet the US Charge d’Affaires, Julie Davies.

She is expected to brief him on the latest efforts to secure progress in peace negotiations, offering Washington’s perspective as the conflict continues.