Three new water projects will advance by summer 2026, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou announced on Friday after talks with an Edek delegation led by party leader Nikos Anastasiou.

During the meeting, Panayiotou outlined the investment programmes available to the agricultural sector. Highlighting the large investment measure programme, amounting to €67 million, she said, “it is the largest investment that has been opened to date for the agricultural world.”

She added, “We have decided with the president of Edek and his team that through the Nea Agrotiki newsletter and public presentations that can be held, we will collaborate to reach even closer to the agricultural community, the knowledge, and the opportunities it has for subsidies.”

At the same time, Panayiotou detailed the ministry’s plans for water projects, emphasizing that “by summer 2026, we are moving forward with three additional water projects, so we will have seven water projects in total.”

She explained that water projects represent 38 per cent of the ministry’s 2026 budget, emphasizing that this “is the largest percentage ever” and marking “a significant increase from last year.”

“Water projects are a priority for us, which is why we continue to implement them with dedication,” she stressed.

Panayiotou also thanked the Edek delegation for their “very positive and constructive proposals on creating model agricultural units and highlighting best practices,” noting these suggestions will be evaluated.

Anastasiou said the meeting revealed “the issues troubling people, such as the problem of water scarcity and the policy followed by the government.”

He added, “We leave very satisfied, but as the Socialist Party Edek, we have also submitted our own proposals and suggestions regarding various issues affecting our farmers.”