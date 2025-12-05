A pilot solar apple-drying project in Kyperounda has gained international attention after securing a place in the final round of the Rural Inspiration Awards in Brussels.

The initiative aims to tackle the problem of poor quality apples in the region.

Local producers face increasing losses due to extreme weather, including severe hailstorms in September that damaged much of this year’s crop.

Around 200 tonnes of poor quality apples are generated annually, typically sold for about one euro per box for vinegar or jam.

By contrast, dried apples fetch between €15 and €17 per kilo in the local market, creating a significant opportunity for added value.

The prototype solar drying unit, presented at this year’s Kyperounda festival, demonstrated how poor quality apples can be transformed into valuable products such as apple chips and apple-based herbal teas.

Visitors sampled snacks made with cinnamon, cloves and dried apples, while several producers presented their own products using solar energy or home ovens.

Supporters of the project say the investment could help address rural depopulation in promoting eco-friendly production and improving agricultural incomes.

They also highlight its potential role in reducing reliance on imported alternatives with lower nutritional value.

The project is a partnership between the University of Cyprus, the agricultural cooperative (Sedigep) and producer George Stylianou.