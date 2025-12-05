Paphos authorities are on standby for the approaching severe weather system dubbed “Byron,” with crews and equipment ready to manage potential flooding as emergency services inspect vulnerable areas.

The Paphos disaster management authority, fire brigade and local authorities have implemented flood prevention measures, with the civil defence ready to deploy special crews and equipment to respond to and manage extreme weather impacts.

Inspections and cleaning of grates, wells, culverts and rainwater receptors have been completed at key sites in Paphos and Ierokipia municipalities.

The district government urges citizens to keep wells and rainwater grates outside their homes clear of debris and ensure gutters function properly.

Residents with flood-prone basements should take protective measures and cooperate with authorities to maintain drainage systems.

Authorities advise limiting movement, avoiding underground spaces in heavy rain or flood-prone areas, and following civil defence instructions to minimise severe weather risks.

In case of manhole cover overflow, damage, displacement, or observed blockages, residents should contact 7777 7343 immediately.