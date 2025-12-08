Resilience and adaptability as pillars of modern finance

The banking sector in Cyprus is undergoing a profound transformation. Recent economic turbulence has highlighted the urgent need for resilience, adaptability and forward-thinking innovation. In response, banks are evolving beyond their traditional roles as financial intermediaries. Today’s modern bank is becoming a trusted life partner – an institution that blends cutting-edge technology with human empathy to deliver fast, secure and inclusive financial solutions.

This shift reflects a broader journey: from navigating uncertainty to embracing full-scale digital transformation. It’s a journey rooted in a commitment to excellence, where innovation and humanity are not opposing forces but complementary strengths. The result is a banking experience that empowers customers while preserving the personal connection at its core.

At the heart of this evolution the Bank of Cyprus goes far beyond a mere technological upgrade. It redefines how people interact with financial services, setting new standards for convenience, trust and innovation. Customers now enjoy seamless access to their finances through intuitive mobile apps and advanced online platforms. Real-time account management, streamlined loan applications and comprehensive card services have replaced time-consuming branch visits, making banking more efficient and accessible.

Importantly, digital transformation is not about replacing human interaction – it’s about enhancing it. Every innovation is designed to deliver effortless convenience while reinforcing the trust, expertise and personalised support that define lasting client relationships. This philosophy guides the development of new products tailored to real customer needs. Fully digital processes, instant decisions and personalised alerts have made banking simpler, faster and more transparent than ever before.

Yet even as technology accelerates, the human side of banking remains central. Social initiatives, customer-focused programmes and continuous staff development ensure that progress is grounded in empathy. This deliberate balance between innovation and a people-first approach is shaping a new model of banking – one that is resilient, forward-looking and fundamentally responsible.

As Cyprus steps confidently into its digital future, the banking sector stands as a testament to the power of transformation. Resilience and innovation are not just survival strategies – they are the building blocks of a financial ecosystem that is agile, inclusive and ready to meet the demands of a connected society.

Bank of Cyprus: Redefining banking – literally in your hands

The Bank of Cyprus is leading a bold transformation in the way people experience banking. In a world where time is the most precious resource, the Bank has placed convenience and accessibility at the core of its service model. Customers can now manage their finances anytime, anywhere – from smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Everyday transactions no longer require a visit to a branch. With just a few taps, clients enjoy uninterrupted access to accounts, payments and services.

Effortless financial empowerment

Applying for financial products – whether a mortgage, credit card, or personal loan – has never been easier. The Bank now offers fully online, end-to-end applications that are fast, secure and transparent. Real-time updates and guidance throughout the process empower clients to make informed decisions without delays or paperwork.

Whether planning a mortgage, managing daily expenses, or accessing emergency funds, every digital solution is designed to give customers full control over their financial lives. At the heart of this evolution is a commitment to technology that serves real human needs. Personalised notifications, smart alerts and intuitive dashboards keep clients informed and confident, while advanced security systems ensure a seamless, worry-free experience.

Innovation in action: Speed, simplicity and personalisation

The Bank of Cyprus has redefined modern banking through a suite of breakthrough products that combine agility, simplicity, and personalisation.

Digital Housing Loan

The Digital Housing Loan from Bank of Cyprus is revolutionising the path to home ownership. Designed with speed, transparency and personalisation in mind, this product simplifies one of life’s most significant financial decisions. Customers can now apply online through a fully digital process that aligns with their financial capacity and lifestyle. And they receive an answer within 24 hours! Over the past year alone, 327 applications were submitted digitally, with an impressive 95 per cent pre-approval rate – underscoring the Bank’s ability to combine trust, technology and efficiency. This solution eliminates traditional barriers, offering a frictionless experience that empowers individuals to take confident steps toward securing their future home.

Quick Loans

Quick Loans are tailored to meet the everyday financial needs of modern customers – fast, flexible and fully digital. Accessible directly through the BoC Mobile App, these small, instant loans require no branch visits or paperwork, making financial support available at the moment it’s needed most. Whether covering unexpected expenses or seizing timely opportunities, Quick Loans provide a secure and seamless experience. To date, 34,194 applications have been submitted, with each customer eligible for a loan limit of approximately €6,000. This growing adoption reflects a clear demand for real-time financial empowerment and highlights the Bank’s commitment to responsive, customer-centric innovation.

JOEY App & Joey Extras

The JOEY App is redefining how younger generations engage with their finances. More than just a digital wallet, it serves as a smart financial assistant—helping users track spending, receive proactive alerts, and manage budgets with ease. As of 30 September 2025, 7,352 new JOEY accounts had been opened, generating over 40,000 monthly transactions with a total volume of €280,000. With average monthly spending between €80 and €90, the app has become a trusted tool among younger users seeking financial clarity and control. Complementing this, Joey Extras introduces children aged 9–17 to responsible money management under parental supervision, fostering financial literacy from an early age and preparing the next generation for a confident financial future.

BoC Mobile App

At the heart of the Bank’s digital transformation lies the BoC Mobile App – a powerful platform that brings banking directly into the hands of its users. With 469,000 active users as of September 30, 2025, and a 6 per cent year-on-year growth, the app has become an essential tool for everyday banking. Its intuitive design, enhanced security features and wide range of services – from account management to loan applications – make it a cornerstone of digital convenience. The app reflects the Bank’s commitment to innovation, offering customers a reliable, user-friendly experience that adapts to their evolving needs and reinforces trust in every interaction.

Fleksy

Fleksy is redefining payment flexibility by giving customers full control over how and when they spend. Through real-time customidation, users can create installment plans that suit their budget and lifestyle – turning everyday purchases into manageable financial steps. As of September 30, 2025, Fleksy recorded 3,889 applications, with €3.1 million approved in total limits. Customers activated 9,772 purchase plans totaling €1.7 million, with an average plan amount of €174. The top merchant categories – clothing, DIY, electronics, department stores and supermarkets – highlight Fleksy’s relevance to daily life. This innovative tool reflects the Bank’s mission to offer transparent, adaptive solutions that integrate seamlessly into the rhythms of modern living.

Innovation, startups and human-centred banking

The Bank of Cyprus understands that the future of banking extends beyond transactions. In a rapidly evolving world, innovation is essential. Through the Idea Innovation Centre, the Bank supports Cyprus’s startup ecosystem – backing 95 startups and helping create over 120 jobs. This initiative offers mentorship, funding and collaboration to help early-stage enterprises thrive. From fintech to sustainability, the Centre fosters local talent and drives economic growth with real social value.

Every initiative is intentionally human-centred. The goal is clear: to create meaningful impact for individuals, communities and businesses. By supporting bold ideas, the Bank accelerates innovation while reinforcing the broader economy – ensuring that progress serves people, not just markets.

Corporate social responsibility: A legacy of care

Rooted deeply in Cypriot society, the Bank of Cyprus remains committed to its social mission – adapting to the digital age while staying human at heart.

A shining example is the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, a national healthcare cornerstone. With over €70 million invested and care provided to 60 per cent per cent of the island’s oncology patients, the Centre stands as a symbol of compassion and community service.

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation preserves the island’s heritage through research, exhibitions and education. Its museums and archives connect Cyprus’s rich history with its creative future. Embracing digital innovation, the Foundation launched Teucros – the first digital cultural guide in Cyprus, named after the legendary founder of Salamis.

Beyond healthcare and culture, the Bank invests in education, health and the environment – reaffirming its commitment to sustainable progress and collective well-being.

A new paradigm for banking

The shift to digital banking is more than a technological upgrade – it’s a redefinition of the relationship between financial institutions and society. Having demonstrated resilience through economic challenges, the Bank of Cyprus sets a new benchmark for banking that is digital, human and sustainable.

This dual focus – cutting-edge innovation paired with empathy – defines the essence of modern banking. Customers enjoy seamless access to digital tools while retaining the reassurance of human expertise and trust.

Social responsibility is woven into every aspect of the Bank’s operations. It is not just a financial institution – it is a catalyst for growth, a mentor for entrepreneurs and a partner in community development. By investing in education, supporting healthcare and empowering employees, the Bank creates a cycle of economic and social value.

In essence, the Bank of Cyprus proves that resilience, innovation and sustainability are not separate goals – they are interconnected forces driving meaningful progress. Through its comprehensive initiatives, the Bank delivers enduring value to individuals, businesses and society.

Banking has evolved. With the Bank of Cyprus, it’s faster, smarter – and literally in your hands.