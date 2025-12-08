All aboard! One of Europe’s grandest train jounreys has been recreated in minute detail in a Paphos garden

One of the glories for many of living in Europe is being able to take train journeys that sweep through large parts of the continent. For us in Cyprus, although there used to be a railway, train travel is limited to trips abroad. But the wonder of the Glacier Express can now be enjoyed in the Paphos village of Emba.

The miniature train runs along almost 700m of track, climbing a mountain and pass buildings that light up after sunset, with digital locomotives controlled individually by enthusiast Johann Jakob. A Swiss and Liechtenstein lawyer, he initially created the track to bring a piece of his home in Switzerland to Cyprus, where he has been living for more than a decade.

“More than five years ago, a group of friends suggested building a model train in the garden as there is enough space,” he says. What started as a simple plan has since grown into an ongoing project and is now cared for by an eight to ten-member team.

Construction on the railway started in 2019 and has been ongoing since. The group meets regularly to add features, make adjustments and maintain the installation. It “will be forever in progress”, says Jakob driven not only by the weekly meetings, but the enjoyment all involved derive from the Glacier Express.

What they have created is not only a model, but a miniature version of Jakob’s home region. “It is the railway from my home country,” he explains, describing how the team has recreated the iconic RhB route in detail. “All wagons and locomotives are real copies”, mirroring the Glacier Express that runs from St Moritz to Zermatt. “During the day many details can be seen, e.g. figures taking a bath or climbing on the mountain, whereas in the evening the buildings are lit, and the trains run with lighting”.

Today the full-sized Glacier Express route is recognised as a tourism draw in the region he grew up in. The Zermatt to St Moritz route is around 290km long, while the journey takes eight hours. The scenic journey is known for crossing hundreds of bridges and tunnels along its mountainous route. Jakob’s model pays tribute to that heritage, using “real copies” of the trains and wagons.

But maintaining a track that is only 700m still has its challenges. Behind the layout is a depth of technical knowledge. The tracks and buildings need to be constantly repaired and adjusted due to the heat and storms, conditions that pose “an important challenge”, but that the team is equipped to tackle them thanks to their range of expertise. It includes people with “with technical, computer, electronic knowledge, and a building engineer,” so they are able to deal with everything from weather damage to digital controls. Since the project is outdoors, every feature – from the mountain to the cable car – must be able to withstand seasonal changes, meaning that the team is constantly fine-tuning the layout to keep it operating smoothly.

Jakob notes that the railway is a social project as much as a technical one. The team that maintains it is made up of Cypriots and expats from various countries, each contributing different skills. “Everyone is a specialist and bears the responsibility for a part,” he explains, describing how technical knowledge, engineering skills and computer expertise all play a role in keeping the train running.

The lawyer counts “approximately 30 locomotives and 60 wagons,” each with its own features, varying from “noise” to “smog producing” effects and even station announcements. The one that stands out though is the replica of the Glacier Express, the luxury train that he calls “one of the jewels.”

The railway attracts a mix of curious locals and visitors, who Jakob says often greet the exhibit with “surprise”. Guests, he adds, are often “impressed by the Only Garden Model Trian in Cyprus”, taking their time to notice details scattered across the layout, small touches such as figures “taking a bath or climbing the mountain”.

Each year, he hosts an open day that allows visitors to examine the track throughout the day, giving views of the Swiss mountainside both during the day and night.

Jakob is also the cashier of the RhB Swiss model train association, which currently has ten members. The president, he adds is Jay Walder, “a former project manager in the Singapore Metro.”

The Emba group does not only work on the railway, they have become friends through a common hobby. Members are welcomed “with pleasure”, there are no fees to pay, and the materials are provided, allowing anyone to participate purely for the enjoyment of doing so. The work, Jakob says, “will forever be in progress,” leaving room for new details, new members and more open days.

The association usually meets on a Monday. Anyone interested in joining or seeking more information can contact 99 209013